Sidharth Shukla Blushes As Paparazzi Asks Him About Shehnaaz Gill, Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor managed to win the hearts of many with his stint on Bigg Boss 13, which he eventually won after beating friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth, who keeps fans entertained with regular updates via Instagram, on Thursday was papped donning a new haircut. The paparazzi caught Sidharth Shukla in Andheri area of Mumbai and one of them went ahead and asked him about his close friend Shenaaz Gill. In the video, the pap is heard asking Sidharth Shukla when he will come with Shehnaaz Gill, to which, he is seen replying hilariously, "Abey yaar. Jab uske paas time hoga (Whenever she will have time)."

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in a music video, Bhula Doonga.