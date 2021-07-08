Sidharth Shukla Calls Reports of Rift with Shehnaaz Gill 'Hilarious'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to refute recent reports surrounding him and his housemate and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, there were reports swirling that he and Shehnaaz were going through a ‘rough patch.’

Now, the Balika Vadhu actor has taken to the microblogging site to refute these reports. He wrote, “Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho (if you wanted eyeballs at least write something positive) …How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all (sic)."

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all 😊— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

Previously, several publications reported that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have cut off all means of communication between them. While sources confirmed the rift, they said the reason behind the development were ‘unclear.’ On the other hand, it was widely speculated that Sidharth’s anger issues were behind their fight.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 in which he starred opposite Sonia Rathee. He made his digital debut with the show that was directed by Priyanka Ghose. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

