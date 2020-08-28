Sidharth Shukla Comes Out in Support of Acid Attack Survivor

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come out in support of an acid attack survivor Saraswati. He took to the Instagram Story section to spread a word and seek help for treatment.
According to a social media post by Viral Bhayani, “Sidharth posted a story requesting everyone to support an acid attack survivor named Saraswati in raising funds for her treatment."
Sidharth Shukla has come out in support of an acid attack survivor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth posted a story requesting everyone to support an acid attack survivor named Saraswati in raising fund for her treatment. “Let’s Support Saraswati – An acid Attack Survivor. Saraswati‘s drunkard husband poured acid on her while she was sleeping, she was badly burnt with acid. After that incident she is facing and economic issues. After pouring acid on Saraswati, he committed suicide. Now the burnt Saraswati is battling for her treatment and her livelihood. Her two minor children are dependent on her. She has no support. Saraswati was given medical treatment at government hospital, she stayed there for five months but still her treatment for nose, ears and surgeries are pending. She has no source of income, We need to shift her to New Delhi for her treatment in a private hospital. She need major surgeries, nose and ear treatment. We need to treat and rehabilitate her so that after recovery she be able to support her two minor children. The Laxmi Foundation humbly request you all to extend help in this effort of rehabilitating Saraswati. @thelaxmiagarwal.” #sidharthshukla #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Sharing the entire incident about how Saraswati landed in this painful state, Sidharth wrote that Saraswati was burnt in her sleep by her husband, who later died by suicide. The woman has two kids.
Sidharth also revealed that after this tragic incident, Saraswati is battling for her treatment and livelihood. She was given medical treatment at a government hospital where she stayed for five months.
On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in a music album Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma. The music composition is done by Rajat Nagpal. Sneha Shetty Kohli has directed the video. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.
Earlier, Sidharth appeared in Darshan Raval's song Bhula dunga, with Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill.