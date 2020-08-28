Sidharth Shukla Comes Out in Support of Acid Attack Survivor

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come out in support of an acid attack survivor Saraswati. He took to the Instagram Story section to spread a word and seek help for treatment.

According to a social media post by Viral Bhayani, “Sidharth posted a story requesting everyone to support an acid attack survivor named Saraswati in raising funds for her treatment."

Sharing the entire incident about how Saraswati landed in this painful state, Sidharth wrote that Saraswati was burnt in her sleep by her husband, who later died by suicide. The woman has two kids.

Sidharth also revealed that after this tragic incident, Saraswati is battling for her treatment and livelihood. She was given medical treatment at a government hospital where she stayed for five months.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in a music album Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma. The music composition is done by Rajat Nagpal. Sneha Shetty Kohli has directed the video. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

Earlier, Sidharth appeared in Darshan Raval's song Bhula dunga, with Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill.