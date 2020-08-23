Sidharth Shukla Congratulates Asim Riaz for Debuting on List of Top 50 Most Desirable Men

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were among the contestants who made quite some noise on Bigg Boss 13. The two started their reality show journey on a good note, however, as the competition intensified, the duo engaged in multiple verbal and physical spat and it continued till the finale of the reality show.

Now, it seems like, the two have mended their ways and are back being friends. On Saturday, Sidharth took to Twitter to congratulate Asim for debuting on the list of "Top 50 Most Desirable Men." As per the list, Sidharth was on the 15th number on the list, whereas Asim has debuted at the 17th spot.

"Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desirable Men in India. congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody (sic)," tweeted Sidharth.

Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India congratulations Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 22, 2020

Congratulations @sidharth_shukla for becoming the 15th most desireable men of 2019 India pic.twitter.com/KHSgTScSIq — Prince (@Prince99092829) August 22, 2020

Sidharth emerged as the winner of the reality show and Asim was declared on the runner up. Post the show, the former opened up about his equation with Asim and said, "When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.”

On the work from, both Asim and Sidharth have been busy doing music videos post Bigg Boss 13. while Sidharth was last seen in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya opposite Neha Sharma, Asim shared screen space with BB13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana in the song titled, Khayaal Rakha Kar.