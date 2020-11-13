Sidharth Shukla Consoles Crying Fan, Prabhu Deva Might Tie the Knot Again

Sidharth Shukla was shooting for a music video with Shehnaaz Gill in Chandigarh. Fans turned up at their hotel, where SidNaaz, as fans lovingly call them, obliged them with pictures and autographs. Now, a video of Sidharth's female fan has gone viral.

In the video, the fan gets extremely emotional after meeting Sidharth. The handsome hunk gives her a side hug and tells her, "Mat Ro Meri Jaan."

Director, actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva known for his mind-blowing dancing moves and decent acting might be tying the knot pretty soon. According to reports the ABCD2 actor might be getting married again nine years after he separated from his wife Ramlatha.

In 2008, Prabhu Deva's eldest son, Vishal who was 12-years-old, died of brain tumour in Chennai. Prabhu has two other sons with his former wife.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has been hitting headlines for quite some time due to his social media banter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. While Agastya has joined social media only recently and garnered a lot of attention, Suhana is a social media queen already.

Suhana and Agastya often grab the attention with their quirky comments on each other’s posts. Most recently, Agastya commented “Unfollowing” on Suhana’s selfies as she wrote, “I kinda look like a grown-up, no?” Suhana also replied sarcastically to Agastya and wrote, "Haha. You're so original and funny."

"No amount of time will be enough to overcome this pain but someday we must face reality," said sandalwood actress Meghana Raj as she spoke to the media for the first time after her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's death in June this year. She was speaking to media after the cradle ceremony of the duo's son in Bengaluru.

"It is a new step, new form of happiness. I have a son and I am happy. I wanted to meet you all on this day and share the happiness. It is overwhelming," she said as she pointed to how the baby resembled her late husband who once said he is a phoenix.

Sports-based Hindi films have always been more about adrenaline rush and underdogs than being neutral in perspective and letting the best person win. They have always been about hope even if the protagonists go through personal conflicts. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De and Aamir Khan’s Dangal features unlikely winners who come from behind to snatch their share of glory. In between, the directors throw in some punches and gags to ease the tension off before building it to the highest during climax.

Director Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang is one such story about a wayward Haryana school teacher Montu (Rajkummar Rao), who is forced to do a soul search after his physical education coach’s job comes under fire. His challenger is Singh (Zeeshan Ayyub), another physical education teacher in the same school, who also seems interested in Montu’s crush Neelu (Nushrat Bharucha).

