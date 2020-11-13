Sidharth Shukla Consoles Fan As She Breaks into Tears After Meeting Him, Says 'Mat Ro Meri Jaan'

Sidharth Shukla was shooting for a music video with Shehnaaz Gill in Chandigarh. Fans turned up at their hotel, where SidNaaz, as fans lovingly call them, obliged them with pictures and autographs. Now, a video of Sidharth's female fan has gone viral. In the video, the fan gets extremely emotional after meeting Sidharth. The handsome hunk gives her a side hug and tells her, "Mat Ro Meri Jaan."

There are lucky people & then come those who got chance to meet Sid & felt warmth of his amazing personality. This is such a beautiful video to start our day with. ♥️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6ZgwVwOGh3 — Team Sidharth FC ❤️ (@itsTeamSidharth) November 12, 2020

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth emerged as a winner while Shehnaaz was a finalist. Post the reality show, the two have featured together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga.

Meanwhile, fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.