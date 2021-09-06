Sidharth Shukla Death: Actor's Family Finally Speaks Out, Requests for Privacy to Grieve

Late actor Sidharth Shukla‘s family on Monday released a statement that said, “Lets please all respect the family’s privacy." The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

In the media statement, Sidharth’s family thanked everyone for being a part of the late actor’s ‘journey’ and requested privacy. Expressing gratitude, they also thanked everyone for their unconditional love.

Related | Sidharth Shukla Death: Prayer Meet for the Late Actor to be Held on Monday

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family."

The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na and attained popularity with Balika Vadhu. Besides daily soaps, Shukla also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here