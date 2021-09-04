Sidharth Shukla Death: Aly Goni Says He Still Can't Come to Terms With Actor's Death

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death has shaken the entire nation. The actor died at the age of 40 after suffering from a reported heart attack. According to reports, the actor passed away in his sleep and was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital in Juhu. The sudden death has shaken the entertainment industry and his colleagues are having a hard time processing his death.

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni, who was in a trip to Ladakh went to pay condolences to Sidharth’s family after he landed in Mumbai His girlfriend and actress Jasmin Bhasin, who starred with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak, also accompanied him. In a recent interview, a distraught Aly talked about Sidharth.

Speaking to Times of India, “Aly said, I have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is no more with us. He was an amazing human being. He was so full of life! I have known him socially and we used to share a great rapport. My heart goes out to his family, I can’t even imagine the pain they must be going through. I pray they can stay strong."

The actor further added that life is unpredictable and very unfair at times. Aly said that one must live one day at a time as tomorrow seems like a distant dream. “This tragedy has once again reminded us all that we have to live for the moment -seize the day while you can and make the most of life!" he added.

Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and his two sisters. His last rites took place out at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends.

