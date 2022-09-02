Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Says 'He Is in My Heart'

It has been a year since Sidharth Shukla passed away. His sudden demise rocked the country and Shehnaaz Gill was visibly shaken by his death. A year on, fans continue to remember him fondly on various occasions while they show Shehnaaz their love. While Shehnaaz has been staying away from social media on his death anniversary, an interview of her brother Shehbaz talking about Sidharth’s passing surfaced on Friday.

In the interview, Shehbaz said that the late actor will always remain in his heart and he doesn’t need a special day or reason to remember him.

“He is in my heart. I know it. I don’t have to tell anyone. I don’t need a special occasion to remember anyone. We love him and we will continue to love him,” he said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble. “Dekho agar koi aadmi gaya hai na yahan se, kehte hain ache logo ki zarurat bhagwan ko hoti hai. Ache logo ki zarurat padi hai bhagwan ko, tabhi gaya hai. (They say that God needs good people. He must need people, that is why he is gone.),” the Punjabi musician added.

“Apni life achi karni hai toh we have to go forward. (We have to move on to make something of our life) Agar hum forward jayenge toh voh bhi humare saath forward jayega, agar hum khatam ho jayenge toh voh bhi khatam ho jayega (If we move towards a brighter future, he moves with us but if we get stuck, so does he,)” he also said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sidharth’s family got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris – of whom Sidharth was an ardent follower. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla, his sisters, and a few extended family members were seen distributing bhog and prasad at the prayer meet, a day before the actor’s death anniversary. For the unversed, Sidharth was regularly seen interacting with the Brahma Kumaris, who call themselves a ‘worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal,’ according to their official website.

