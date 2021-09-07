Sidharth Shukla Death: Brahmakumaris Lead Prayer Meet as Friends and Family Mourn the Actor

A prayer meeting conducted in memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla on Monday was led by the Brahmakumaris. The actor, who passed away on September 2, was quite spiritually inclined and a follower of the religious organisation. The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor’s family home in Mumbai. Friends, fans and many members of the entertainment fraternity meditatively mourned the passing away of the TV heartthrob during the online prayer meet on Monday.

Sidharth’s mother, Rita Shukla, is also a follower of the Brahmakumaris. Monday’s online prayer meeting was led by Brahmakumari Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani showered her blessings on the departed soul. In a video shared by a Bollywood photographer, Sister Shivani recounted how strong and calm Sidharth’s mother was on the day of the actor’s death.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner would often visit the Brahmakumari centre and was last seen there on Raksha Bandhan day. In an interview to the media, the renowned teacher among the Brahmakumaris, Tapaswiniji, had then said, “He came to our Vile Parle centre and our Yoginiji there tied rakhi on him."

It was actor Karanvir Bohra who first shared the news about the prayer meeting: “Let’s all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organised by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brahmakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

RJ Pritam also went on social media with the announcement. “Let’s pray together. Be a part of the session today. 5pm Zoom meeting #sidharthshukla."

A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. “You will always be in our hearts" — this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji. Also trending on Twitter was the hashtag #ShukriyaSidharth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here