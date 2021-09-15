Sidharth Shukla Death: Broken But Beautiful 3 Producer Pays Tribute With Touching Video

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death has left the country in shock. His fans, called Sidhearths, as well as friends and family are having a difficult time dealing with his demise. Now, the actor’s Broken But Beautiful 3 producer has made his fans emotional after sharing a video from the show’s climax. Sarita A Tanwar took to Instagram to pen a long note paying him a tribute.

She wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3.”

Thw producer further added, ““The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion. Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts.”

“on that day, the cast and crew, who hadn’t been in for months, called to check and comfort each other. We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who’d worked with him closely for nearly a year. But Sidhearts have been in love with SS for years, so their pain has to be more pronounced. If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever. Here he says “Bye” with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him," she concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here