Sidharth Shukla Death: Eijaz Khan Calls the Late Actor His Idol, Regrets Not Staying in Touch

The film industry is still reeling from the effects of Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely demise. Fans and celebrities have not stopped pouring in condolences and the recent actor to remember Sidharth is Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan. He met the late actor for a brief period of time when he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior. Sharing some pictures, he penned a long note on Instagram remembering Sidharth. Calling him his idol, Eijaz thanked him for letting him be a part of his life. He also regretted not being able to meet him.

“1980- ❤️ . . Mai token gestures me vishwaas nahi rakhta. Lekin mujhe tere se kuch baatein karni hai, jo reh gayi. Aur kaise kahoo samajh nahi aa raha. Sabse pehle to maafi ki maine tera number khoj kar tujhe call nahi kiya ya mila nahi. Pata nahi social awkwardness thi, mai apne life me busy ho gaya, ya yahi sochta raha ki kahi na kahi to mil hi jayenge aur woh kitna acha lagega. Fuck knows how I’m going to forgive myself for this. I’m really sorry bhai. Waha BiggBoss me tere se pyaar ho gaya bhai. Maine zindagi me itne kareeb se kisiko observe nahi kiya. ( Waha to apne swaarth ke liye). Kyunki mujhe waha sirf tu samajh aata tha. Tere usool. Tera bejhijhak sach bolna. Teri competitive spirit. You always made sure you didn’t quit till you won. Tera hamesha task ( ya zindagi) ko apne hisaab se samajhna. Tera mujhe ye samjhaana ki strength of character kitna zaroori hai, apni sachchai ko kaise doosro ke saamne rakhna aur convince karna. No one can be like you. I tried. By being me. Thank you bhai. .

Tujhe jitna samjha , tujhe utna aur laad karne dil karta tha yaar. (ab upar InshaAllah I will spoil you ) Iss life me na, ek umar ke baad achi dosti hoti nahi kyunki mauka nahi milta ki aap kisi ke saath utna waqt bitao. I had the honor bhai. The fuckin honor of knowing how you like your food, your salad, your protien shake. (Tujhe woh mango flavor bhijwaana reh gaya yaar ) Tu workout kaise karta hai, health beliefs kya hai, masti kya karta hai , gaane kya pasand hai .. actually mere apno se jyaada shaayad tujhe jaanne ka mauka mila. You are amazing man. .

Mera inspiration hai bhai tu. Mera idol. Tu ne ek ek baat jo boli thi na , us se ab bhi mujhe itni taakat milti hai. Mai promise karta hoo teri yaad aur seekh ko bulandee par rakhoonga. .

Thank you for letting me be a part of your life. . .FOREVER #TEAMSID (sic)", his post read.

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2. He was 40. Sidharth’s last few on-screen appearances were with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on the reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. They also featured in a docu-film titled ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ which chronicled their time on Bigg Boss 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here