Sidharth Shukla Death: Karan Kundrra Issues Clarification on His Condolence Post for Late Actor

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise gave a massive setback to the TV industry, his fans, friends, and family, of course. Prayers and messages from across the country poured in as people extended their condolences via social media. Several people, after reading actor Karan Kundrra’s condolence message on Instagram, assumed that he had a conversation with the late actor just before his death. However, Kundrra came forward and clarified that it was not true. He stated that letting his fans believe it was Shukla's last conversation would be unfair to his memory and legacy.

In his first post, Kundrra remembered Shukla and wrote that last night they were discussing how well was the actor doing. Soon, there was news about his last conversation on the internet. Clarifying the rumours, Kundrra stated that he would not blame anyone for misinterpreting as when something like this happens, one tends to take what is beautiful out of everything.

Explaining the conversation, which had led to this confusion, Kundrra shared that a day before Shukla’s demise, he was discussing the late actor'swork life and future plans with a bunch of his friends. They were watching Bigg Boss and that is how Shukla’s topic came up. Kundrra revealed that he along with his friends were discussing how the Bigg Boss 13 winner was doing exceptionally well in his career. He was among the few contestants who, post-Bigg Boss, took his career to next level and became an inspiration to many.

“You read what you want to read. Most of the people, who loved him, probably tried to seek some comfort from my post. I don’t have anything to say against anyone,” the 36-year-old actor added. On coming forward to set the record straight, Kundrra said that he did not want to be in a situation where people think a conversation like this happened as it was not fair.

Just like many of Shukla’s fans and friends in the industry, Kundrra is mourning the loss of a gem and is struggling hard to process his untimely death. Reportedly, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack.

