Sidharth Shukla Death: Pavitra Punia Opens Up on Shehnaaz Gill's Relationship With Him

Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely demise has left an irreplaceable void in the industry, and his fans, co-actors and industry friends are still reeling from the shock. Several actors have also voiced their concern for Sidharth’s family, and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who was apparently with him in his last moments. Recently, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia opened up on the late actor’s relationship with Shehnaaz. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met during Bigg Boss 13 and instantly hit it off. Fans had coined the term ‘SidNaaz’ to address them.

Pavitra told a leading daily that their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife, and called their relationship pure. “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

She also opened up on her bond with Sidharth. They had worked in the show Love U Zindagi in 2011. “I worked with him in Love U Zindagi in 2011 my first show as a lead. Back then, I didn’t know the ways of the industry yet I had an attitude. I was called a youth icon and a reality star due to Spilsvilla. Sidharth was reserved, composed and kaam se kaam rakhnewale. He was my senior yet we had issues. I would think hoga hero apne ghar ka and we wouldn’t give shots together. The show lasted for 6 months. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, ‘Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not asked me to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house," she said.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2 due to a heart attack. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday.

