Sidharth Shukla Death: SidNaaz Meet One Final Time as Shehnaaz Gill Seen at Crematorim

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the actress ensured that she was by his side till the last. The actress was seen on the last journey with the actor as his body was taken to the crematorium. The actress looked visibly inconsolable as she was spotted leaving the crematorium after the last rites. Her father had earlier said that she is “not fine" and several friends from the industry had claimed she was not receiving calls.

Shehnaaz had reportedly rushed to the hospital with the actor’s body on Thursday, after he suffered a massive heart attack. Sources close to the actor and people who visited Sidharth’s family at his residence also said that Shehnaaz is in a state of shock and is not able to come to terms with the fact that he is no more now.

ETimes reports that Sidharth had complained of uneasiness hours before his death. His mother and Shehnaaz both were at home at that time. They gave him nimbu paani and ice cream to make him feel better, but it did not help him. The actor was asked to take rest. He reportedly could not sleep and asked Shehnaaz to be with him and pat his back.

Around 1:30 am, Sidharth slept in Shehnaaz’ lap and the latter then slowly moved away and went to sleep. When she woke up around 7am, she saw Sidharth sleeping in the same position without any movement. When she tried to wake him up, he did not move. Shehnaaz panicked and rushed from 12th floor to 5th floor where his family lived. She informed Sidharth’s sister and they called their family doctor who on arrival informed that Sidharth was no more.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu has said that Shehnaaz is not in a good state. “She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her," she told Pinkvilla.

