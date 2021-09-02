Sidharth Shukla Dies Aged 40: A Look at His Upcoming Projects

Actor and model Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday morning after he suffered a heart attack. The actor’s demise comes as a shock to many fans who were waiting to watch the actor show his talent in the upcoming projects.

Shukla had made his debut in OTT platform in May this year with AltBalaji’s Broken but Beautiful season 3. The winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 13 portrayed the character of Agastya Rao, an aggressive artsy theatre director who fell head over heels in love with Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee.

With the immense popularity and fan-following that Shukla received on social media after his Bigg Boss win, the actor was often paired with actress Shehnaaz Gill. According to Bollywood Life, producer Anshul Garg had said that a new song is underway and soon people would get new stills featuring the SidNaaz couple.

The new track was expected to be a romantic song. Garg commented that Shukla and Gill will be teaming up once again for a romantic music video sung by Tony Kakkar. The duo had collaborated for singles like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona earlier this year.

Besides the music video, the actor was also reported to star in a romantic drama opposite actress Jennifer Winget. The romantic series was slated to stream as a web series. According to Bollywood Life, fans would have seen the two television actors come together on a web show. It was reported that the duo were approached by an OTT platform. The portal also reported that Winget has almost agreed and perhaps even signed the contract with the makers.

There was also a buzz surrounding Shukla’s appearance in multilingual movie Adipurush that stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. However, in an interview with Filmfare, he has denied being approached for the role of Meghanad in the film inspired by Ramayana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here