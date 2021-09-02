Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai 'Heartbroken,' Fans Mourn Bigg Boss Winner's Demise

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful 3. There were rumours that he had signed the Bollywood film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, nothing official was announced. His last on-screen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

