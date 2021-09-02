Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai 'Heartbroken,' Fans Mourn Bigg Boss Winner's Demise

Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 LIVE Updates: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September. Sidharth was 40 years old. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.
Sidharth’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Sidharth’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has expressed her grief on social media by sharing a broken heart emoji. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, “I am just Numb… Why Sid?Too soon… May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla”
Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na”. He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu”. He also participated in reality shows, including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6″, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7″ and “Bigg Boss 13″.
The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock and disbelief over Sidharth Shukla's tragic death. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace!!!"
OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021
Actress Tisca Chopra wrote, "Numb... Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy... #SiddharthShukla RIP... hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."
Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss 💔💔💔 https://t.co/FaBmJjU75e— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 2, 2021
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace," he tweeted.
Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021
Sidharth Shukla's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai also took to her Twitter account to simply post a broken heart emoji.
💔— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021
Singer Armaan Malik took to his Twitter account to mourn Sidharth Shukla's demise. "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla."
I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021
Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful 3. There were rumours that he had signed the Bollywood film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, nothing official was announced. His last on-screen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here