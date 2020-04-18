Sidharth Shukla 'Exempted' from Cooking at Home, Says Fortunately Mom Didn't Like it Much

As a "Bigg Boss 13" contestant, actor Sidharth Shukla had to get his hands dirty by doing the dishes and other household chores including cooking. With the nationwide lockdown on, many have brought out the inner chef in them but Sidharth is not one of them.

The "Bigg Boss 13" winner engaged in some Q and A with fans on Twitter on Friday.

One of his fans asked him: "Do u still cook at home daily? "

"Well fortunately mom didn't like it much and thought it was better if she did the needful, so I am exempted," the actor replied.

There is one thing he likes to do the most during the lockdown period - "Sleep".

Although he is yearning to get back to work.

When one of his fans asked him where he would like to go after the lockdown ended, the "Balika Vadhu" actor said: "To some set for work."

He also gave his fans some advice.

When one asked best way to overcome failure, Sidharth replied: "Is to know that after every night there is a day."

As for the driving force that made him who he is today, he gave credit to his "strong upbringing and the want to be different".

