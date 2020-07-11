Sidharth Shukla Fans Celebrate Six Years of His Bollywood Debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turned six on Saturday. The film marked the debut of television star Sidharth Shukla in a supporting role, and his fans have taken to social media to celebrate the anniversary.

Since Saturday morning, #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD has been trending on Twitter along with #6YearsOfHSKD!

"This movie will always be close to my heart. The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy. Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead. Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla," tweeted a fan.

"Congratulations for #6YearsOfHSKD @sidharth_shukla ur 1st debut is special to us just like it is for u. Angad Bedi is an integral and always a special part of the film and you did a fab job. Many more to come Sid you gonna keep ruling hearts with ur talent. Aameen #SidharthShukla," wrote another fan, recalling Angad Bedi, the name of the character played by Sidharth in the film.

"6 years Ago, a TV actor came To Big screen... Nd it was Vini Vidi Vici situation. Although he Has Given second lead, But he stole D show. After Shivraj Shekhar, we r mad abt Angad Bedi Then.. Drooling over his Hot physique, flawless acting @sidharth_shukla awesome #6YearsOfHSKD," shared another fan.

"Just like @sidharth_shukla is a dream man in real life, Angad was in reel. For the 1st time saw him on big screen nd oh god I was mesmerized. So talented, charming, handsome, his personality and aura was to die for. can't wait to see this amazingly talented man on big screen #6YearsOfHSKD," expressed another fan.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also featured Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, Gaurav Pandey and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.