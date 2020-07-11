MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla Fans Celebrate Six Years of His Bollywood Debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans are celebrating 6 years in since his Bollywood debut by trending #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD on Twitter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turned six on Saturday. The film marked the debut of television star Sidharth Shukla in a supporting role, and his fans have taken to social media to celebrate the anniversary.

Since Saturday morning, #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD has been trending on Twitter along with #6YearsOfHSKD!

"This movie will always be close to my heart. The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy. Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead. Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla," tweeted a fan.

"Congratulations for #6YearsOfHSKD @sidharth_shukla ur 1st debut is special to us just like it is for u. Angad Bedi is an integral and always a special part of the film and you did a fab job. Many more to come Sid you gonna keep ruling hearts with ur talent. Aameen #SidharthShukla," wrote another fan, recalling Angad Bedi, the name of the character played by Sidharth in the film.

"6 years Ago, a TV actor came To Big screen... Nd it was Vini Vidi Vici situation. Although he Has Given second lead, But he stole D show. After Shivraj Shekhar, we r mad abt Angad Bedi Then.. Drooling over his Hot physique, flawless acting @sidharth_shukla awesome #6YearsOfHSKD," shared another fan.

"Just like @sidharth_shukla is a dream man in real life, Angad was in reel. For the 1st time saw him on big screen nd oh god I was mesmerized. So talented, charming, handsome, his personality and aura was to die for. can't wait to see this amazingly talented man on big screen #6YearsOfHSKD," expressed another fan.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also featured Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, Gaurav Pandey and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

