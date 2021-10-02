Sidharth Shukla Fans Say Bigg Boss Will 'Feel Empty' Without Him, Twitter is Heartbroken

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to be premiered on Saturday, October 2, with Ranveer Singh as the special guest. Ranveer, who’s slated to present his own show, ‘The Big Picture’, will use the ‘Big Boss 15’ platform to promote it. He will be seen asking Salman Khan questions based on film, and then both will reveal the concept of the upcoming show, which will also be aired on Colors.

Meanwhile, in the lead up to the show launch, fans on Twitter have been sharing images of Sidharth Shukla all throughout the day remembering him on the one month of his passing. Some even commented that the show will feel empty without him around.

Just want to see this smiling face once again ♥️♾#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/GfwN9o1I7Y— ☆ (@ZAIN17_) October 1, 2021

His mortal being may have left this world a month agoBut his soulfulness resides here…among Us#SidharthShukla departed… but not forgottenever. pic.twitter.com/j8ftKYfVSm — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) October 2, 2021

“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity”One Month Gone By #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar pic.twitter.com/EluuQMKbA9 — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) October 2, 2021

Actress Kashmera Shah also remembered Sidharth on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the late actor on her story. Along with the picture, Kashmera wrote, “BB without sid. Seems slightly empty.”

In the latest season, Salman will also introduce the contestants and dance in his own inimitable style to the track ‘Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai’ in tune with the jungle theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Salman will have candid interactions with the contenders as well.

During the premiere, the contestants will have to find out which animal they resemble in their jungle abode, and to be able to do so, they’ll have to face the ‘Awesome Mirror’ to see the reflection of the animal inside them. Salman will also hand the contestants the ‘survival kit’ while introducing the jungle filled with ‘sankat’ (dangers) to them.

(With IANS inputs)

