Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Bigg Boss 15 for Not Paying Tribute to Late Actor, Call It 'Flop Show'

The wait is finally over as one of the most awaited reality shows, Bigg Boss 15 has begun. The first episode was premiered on October 2 and we saw host Salman Khan introducing the contestants along with the three Bigg Boss OTT finalists. From Miesha Iyer’s awkward ‘Mangal’ moment to Umar Riaz – Ieshan Sehgaal’s big fight, the participants have started to play their game from the very first day. Bigg Boss 15 contestants have given the audience a lot to talk about in the premiere episode itself. However, late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans were disappointed with the makers. Know why?

The reason behind them being upset was that the show did not pay a tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner, who breathed his last on September 2. Fans were disheartened and even stated that the 15th season was going to be a big flop. One of the fans opined that it was rude of Bigg Boss makers to not mention Sidharth Shukla in the premiere episode. “This guy came back from the hospital in just 2 days to serve you TRP on a platter,” a tweet read. Another fan wrote, “Sidharth Sir ke liye enke pass 1 Sec bhi nhi ye log Sher ko bhul Gye (They don’t have one second for Sidharth sir, these people have forgotten the lion).”

Fans believed that the makers should have paid a tribute to the late actor before they introduced the contestants for season 15.

#BiggBoss ne #SidharthaShukla sir ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this showMiss you @sidharth_shukla sir 💔💔😭😭😭— Shikha Sidheart💔 Msdian, (@ShikhaT91233388) October 2, 2021

Sidharth Sir ke liye enkepass 1 Sec bhi nhi ye log Sher ko bhul Gye— Akshata (@Akshata14840295) October 3, 2021

Totally agree. Siddarth Shukla has taken Bigg Boss to a different level. Bigg Boss should have paid a Tribute before they introduced the new contestants. #BiggBoss15— manjinder grewal (@manjindergrew19) October 3, 2021

#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps.— Ammara Khan (@The_AmmaraKhan) October 2, 2021

“Just didn’t like that Bigg Boss didn’t mention anything about Sidharth Shukla. The guy who changed BB viewing experience for all,” read a fan tweet on the microblogging site.

#SidharthShukla No one can take your place in #BiggBoss…Good human 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/2poLCzyuPA— Manizha Shirjani Niazi (@manizha93652943) October 2, 2021

Just didn’t like that #BiggBoss didn’t mention anything about #SidharthShukla 😐The guy who changed BB viewing experience for all!— WinterOf91 (@WinterOf91) October 2, 2021

After Sidharth’s demise, Salman had shared a condolence message for the actor via Twitter. “Gone too soon Siddharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP,” Salman wrote.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, a teary-eyed Karan Johar had paid tribute to Sidharth. Referring to him as a great friend, good son, and an amazing guy to have around, Karan had said that the love showered by millions of his fans is proof of how popular and loved he was. “Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla. You shall be missed forever,” the director-producer concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.