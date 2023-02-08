Sidharth Shukla's untimely death left the nation in shock. After the actor's death, his friends, colleagues and especially fans remained connected with his family, especially with his mother Rita and close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Today on February 8, Sidharth Shukla’s fans are celebrating the birthday of his mother Rita Shukla. #HBDRitaMaa is trending on Twitter with countless tweets.

Be Like RITA MAAWhenever You Lose Hope In Life, Always Remember There Is A Old Mother Who Lost A Young STAR Child But She Still Stood Like Mountain & Faced All !! If SHE Can Do, YOU Can Too HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAA❤#HBDRitaMaa #BiggBoss16 #SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/A0JrN66EwK — ᑕᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ (@CaptainKiBackup) February 8, 2023

One of the fans said that Sidharth Shukla’s mother is an inspiration to many who feel disillusioned in their lives. “Whenever You Lose Hope In Life, Remember There Is An Old Mother Who Lost A Young Star Child But She Still Stood Like A Mountain & Faced All! If She Can Do, You Can Too," the fan wrote.

One of the actors’ fan pages shared a picture of Sidharth with his mother when he was fairly young and another picture, which is supposedly one of the last pictures before his demise. The duo struck the same pose in both pictures.

On her birthday, fans shared a short clip from Bigg Boss 13 when Rita Maa came to surprise Sidharth Shukla on the show.

Special birthday wishes for a very special mom! You are an inspiration to so many of usHappy Birthday #RitaMaa #HBDRitaMaa #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/iCOMuCWvK0 — K Sidharth (@sidnaazlove_K) February 7, 2023

Another fan page paid tribute to his mother with a compilation of clips from Bigg Boss when he talked about her or when she entered the house to surprise him. “Happy Birthday Rita Maa. May God Bless You So Much.. You Gave Us Sidharth Shukla Who's Like My Big Brother. I can cherish his Memories forever. Thank you for everything," wrote a fan.

Happy Birthday Rita Maa. May God Bless You So Much.. You Gave Us #SidharthShukla Who's Like My Big Brother. I can cherish his Memories forever. Thank you for everything. #HBDRitaMaa pic.twitter.com/mAftSxvjbc — (@FlyingEagleX) February 7, 2023

Another shared these throwback pictures. In one, the actor is seen embracing his mother, while in another, the two share a good laugh.

Happy birthday Rita aunty, wishing you good health, a peaceful mind and a heart full of love today & always ♥️#HBDRitaMaa pic.twitter.com/8C7DUesTPO— SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) February 7, 2023

Check more wishes here:

Sidharth talking about Rita Aunty was one of the most wholesome times in BB13.The bond which Sid and Rita Aunty shared was beyond imaginations Rita Aunty, U r the most strongest woman we have seen.#HBDRitaMaa #RitaMaa #SidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/HAKpBHwzrK— Komal (@KomalxCreations) February 8, 2023

This reunion of Sidharth and Rita aunty in bigg boss house will always remain so effing special and precious.. ❤️#HBDRitaMaa pic.twitter.com/KoIThO4PEb— Minnie Sidharth (@SidNaaz_Forever) February 8, 2023

Recently, Sidharth Shukla's mother seemingly visited Brahmakumaris to celebrate her birthday. In now-viral pictures, she was seen lighting candles, cutting cake and reading hand-made cards given by the children at the centre. Within no time, her pictures from the Brahmakumaris centre went viral, and fans re-shared them with the hashtag 'strongest maa' on social media. For those unaware, Sidharth Shukla was a firm follower of the Brahmakumaris.

Sidharth Shukla, who began his career as a model, rose to fame with Balika Vadhu and later by winning Bigg Boss 13.

