Sidharth Shukla Fans Want Shilpa Shinde to Return Her Bigg Boss Trophy, She Gives a Savage Reply

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been facing backlash from Sidharth Shukla fans after the former won the trophy in the recently concluded Season 13. Shilpa had said in an earlier interview that it would be a “disaster” if Sidharth won and she would return her own trophy to voice her dissent.

While Sidharth fans trended #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain actress has given it back to them by posting a video. In the video, she expressed feeling “blessed” to have the love and support of her fans and said, “This is not PR, this is Pyaar. Sach mein, koi haath laga ke dikhaye, haath tod dungi. Shahenshah ki tarah le kar ghumenge (If someone dares to touch the trophy, I will break their hand. I will roam around with the trophy like an empress).”

In another video, Shilpa says, “Let me remind the naïve people who are demanding that I return my trophy that I sat right here and said that if the channel gives the trophy to a wrong person like Sidharth Shukla, then I will return my trophy. If you are asking me to return my trophy, you are accepting that Sidharth Shukla has wrongly been given the trophy. Caught you!”

She also asked Sidharth’s fans to stay away from hers. “And anyway, do not try to take on Shilpians. You will fall flat on your faces. You don’t know, they will bust you up,” Shilpa warned in her video.





Shilpa has claimed that she was in an abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla in the year 2011. An audio recording also went viral recently.

After winning the trophy, when Sidharth was asked to comment on Shilpa’s statement, he said, “I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back.”

Shilpa’s fans have also started trending #ShilpaEarnedTrophy on Twitter.

