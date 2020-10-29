Sidharth Shukla Flaunts His Winter Wardrobe As He Eagerly Waits for 'Jacket Weather' in Mumbai

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most stylish men in the television industry. The actor, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior, impressed viewers with his fashion choices, from classic suits to stylish sleepwear sets. In other words, the actor gave a solid competition to his counterparts Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan when it came to making an impression on fashion connoisseurs.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shows off his winter wardrobe as he poses in a grey blazer which he teams with a solid white shirt and ripped jeans. Sharing the picture, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Waiting for the ‘jacket weather’ like..." (sic)

Meanwhile, despite having some arguments, the Toofani seniors had entertained the fans with their fun banter on Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth was also seen flirting with Gauahar in one of the episodes as she was taking care of everyone in the house. The trio also shared a note on social media as they stepped out of the house after two weeks.

Sidharth is the Bigg Boss 13 winner. He was one of the top contenders to win the show since the beginning. His relentless fights with Asim Riaz and friendship with Shehnaaz Gill were two of the major highlights of the season. Sidharth is still good friends with Shehnaaz and the duo is often seen exchanging sweet messages on social media.