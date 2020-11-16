Sidharth Shukla Flaunts Manish Malhotra Outfit, Says 'Always Fantasised Wearing One But Couldn't Afford'

Sidharth Shukla was on cloud nine this Diwali as the actor got the golden opportunity to wear his dream designer, Manish Malhotra. The actor looked dapper in his first-ever Manish Malhotra outfit as he said, "We’ve all fantasised wearing a Manish Malhotra creation... sadly I couldn’t afford it... but this Diwali I have my customised Manish Malhotra creation ...... a very big Thank you to the one n only @manishmalhotra05

@manishmalhotraworld

Happy Diwali to all." Sidharth was wearing an all-black ethnic ensemble by the ace designer.

Sidharth Shukla recently shot for a music video with Shehnaaz Gill in Chandigarh. Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth emerged as a winner while Shehnaaz was a finalist. Post the reality show, the two have featured together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga.

Meanwhile, fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth also appeared on Bigg Boss 14 along with Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up Hina Khan.