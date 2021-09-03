Sidharth Shukla 'Forcibly' Sent Rs 20,000 During Lockdown: Pratyusha Banerjee's Father

Late actors Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee were paired together in the popular television show Balika Vadhu, where they played the characters of Shivraj and Anandi respectively. After the former’s death on Thursday, the late actress’s father Shankar Banerjee revealed that Sidharth had forcibly sent 20,000 to him and his wife during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I can’t understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha’s death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp," India Today quoted Shankar as saying in an interview with AajTak.

He added, “During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message ‘Uncle, aunty do you need help?’, ‘Are you guys fine?’, ‘Can I help in any way?’ He had forcibly sent ₹20,000."

Sidharth’s sudden demise has left everyone in the film industry shocked. It is learnt that the 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning of Thursday. He was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

