Sidharth Shukla Death LIVE Updates: Actor's Funeral to Be Held at 12 PM Today; Shehnaaz Gill 'Devastated'

Other stars who shared their condolences were Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP,” Salman wrote. Ajay tweeted, “Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth.”

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He gained more popularity after appearing on and winning the reality show Bigg Boss, season 13. Apart from featuring on TV shows, he has also worked in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

