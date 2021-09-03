Sidharth Shukla Death LIVE Updates: Actor's Funeral to Be Held at 12 PM Today; Shehnaaz Gill 'Devastated'

Sidharth Shukla Death LIVE Updates: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who starred in several popular television shows, passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by Cooper Hospital where Sidharth was declared dead on arrival. The actor’s body will be handed over to his family and taken to his Oshiwara residence in Mumbai shortly. His funeral will take place at 12 pm today. Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan met Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill at the late actor’s home where she was recording her statement with the police. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”
Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan and Maniesh Paul reached the late actor’s residence on Thursday evening to pay their last respects. Others who were spotted by photographers at Sidharth’s residence were his Bigg Boss co-contestants Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth and Rahul Mahajan. Sidharth’s family members were also seen.
Earlier, his Bigg Boss co-star Asim Riaz was also spotted at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth was brought after his death. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz was also seen at the residence along with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rashami Desai.
Nikki Tamboli pens emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Nikki Tamboli, who shared the screen space with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 wherein he had come as a senior, has penned an emotional tribute to the late actor on her Instagram. "I met you as a complete stranger in the big boss house but you became my biggest strength... you never gave up on me, held me when I broke down... I don't know if I have thanked you enough and it's sad I won't get to do that now."
Sidharth Shukla Passes Away: No injuries found in autopsy, says sources
Actor Sidharth Shukla's autopsy was completed last night at a Mumbai hospital and "no injuries were found", sources told NDTV. A team of three doctors was formed for the post-mortem, which was recorded on video. Sources say "no external or internal injuries were found."
Sidharth Shukla Death LIVE Updates: A very emotional Jasmin Bhasin was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening as she and her boyfriend Aly Goni rushed to Sidharth Shukla's residence. Jasmin and Sidharth worked together in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak.
Mahhi Vij remembers Sidharth Shukla
“I am totally taken aback by this incident. Sidharth and I were together in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was my only friend in the show. We kept in touch even after the show. We would often hang out, chill and party together. He was a very emotional and fun-loving person. Life is really unpredictable and we are living in a time where we are mostly hearing bad news," Mahhi told us.
Sidharth Shukla Death LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla's last journey preparation starts. An ambulance arrives at the Cooper hospital to take his mortal remains to his residence in Oshiwara.
Visuals: Heavy police deployed outside the Cooper hospital, where Sidharth Shukla was declared dead on arrival. His body will be handed over to his family shortly.
Sidharth Shukla's funeral to take place at 12 pm
Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack on September 2. His funeral will take place at 12 pm today, September 3, as per a report in India Today. The actor's body will be handed over to his family and taken to his Oshiwara home in Mumbai shortly. Sidharth Shukla will be cremated in Oshiwara. The preliminary report or post-mortem report is yet to be shared by the officials of Cooper Hospital, where Sidharth was declared dead on arrival. The funeral was earlier supposed to happen at the Brahma Kumaris, but because of permission issues, it will now take place in Oshiwara.
In his last interview with News18 in May 2021, Sidharth Shukla had said, 'We all just need to stay strong, stay positive and with time it will all pass.'
Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.
Sidharth Shukla's first director recalls his rise from 'non-actor to TV star'
Ratna Sinha is the director who launched late actor Sidharth Shukla in the television series titled ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’, released in 2008. And since then, there was no looking back for Sidharth. After his sudden demise, Sinha recalled the upcoming model who had that spark that turned him into a successful actor. Read her first-person account of her first meeting with the late actor here.
Jasmin Bhasin pays tribute to Sidharth
Jasmin Bhasin paid an emotional tribute to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. She tweeted, "Numb and in disbelief. You left too soon. The heaven got a star. Will miss you Sidharth."
Numb and in disbelief 💔
You left too soon. The heaven got a star . Will miss you Sidhart.
Pratik Gandhi mourns Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
"The most certain truth of life is that life is uncertain. A great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla," Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi shared on Twitter.
The most certain truth of life is that life is uncertain. A great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace #SidharthShukla— Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 2, 2021
Rashami Desai remembers Sidharth Shukla
Rashami Desai pays an emotional tribute to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. Sharing a series of throwback photos of them, Rashami tweeted, "Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla. Om shanti."
Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there's something bigger than all of us. Words don't make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla 💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Om shanti 🙏🏼💔
Stay Strong Sana, says Aly Goni after meeting Shehnaaz at Sidharth's house
Aly Goni revealed that he was heartbroken to see Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's state when he met her at the late actor's residence on Thursday. He even tweeted, "Stay strong, Sana."
Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya💔 stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken
Recent video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss OTT sets go viral
A few weeks back, Sidharth Shukla had made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now, the video of the two from the sets of the reality show has once again emerged on social media in the wake of Sidharth's untimely demise.
Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Sharing a sweet picture of Sidharth Shukla, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart... Rip dearest Sidharth." Sidharth worked in Karan Johar's production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also marked the former's debut in Bollywood.
Arti Singh 'speechless' over Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise
Actor Arti Singh, who was Sidharth Shukla's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, expresses disbelief over the Balika Vadhu star's untimely demise. She shared a throwback photo with Sidharth on her Instagram account and wrote, "Speechless! You were not suppose to go so soon sid... I still can't believe you left all of us. Your fans your family your friends. You will be missed always. Rest in peace."
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar spotted at Sidharth Shukla's residence
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actress Disha Parmar, visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence in Oshiwara, Mumbai, to pay their last respects. Remembering Sidharth, Rahul told us, "I am in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I woke up to the news and since then I haven’t been able to do anything. He was a wonderful human being. We had a great time inside the Bigg Boss house and since then we have kept in touch." Read the full story here.
Sharddha Kapoor mourns Sidharth Shukla's demise
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Twitter account to express grief over Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. She tweeted, "This is beyond shocking and devastating. How is life so unpredictable. Condolences to his family and everyone who loves him, so much. #SiddharthShukla."
This is beyond shocking and devastating. How is life so unpredictable.
Condolences to his family and everyone who loves him, so much. #SiddharthShukla
❤️ pic.twitter.com/IFjsorLgbj
Arjun Bijlani pens heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla
TV star Arjun Bijlani penned a moving tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Both Arjun and Sidharth started their showbiz journey together. Recalling the same, Arjun said, "So Sidharth and I knew each other from modelling days, I used to live in Mahim and he used to live in Mumbai Central. We had the same set of friends, we used to hang out together, then we got into television, things changed for both of us. We are both a part of the Colors family. Recently met him outside a chemist store and we were chatting for half an hour, reminiscing the old times. Appreciated each other's career growth. Life is so unpredictable and I just want to tell everyone that be kind and spend time with your loved ones. Lots of strength to the family and friends."
Tributes pour in for Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla's friends, colleagues and the station where he worked, Colors TV, all took to Twitter to mourn his sudden death. "We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace," the TV station wrote.
Won a billion hearts, by just being himself. Gone too soon, RIP Sidharth.
RIP Sidharth Shukla: Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, other celebs arrive at the late actor's home
Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Rajkummar Rao and Maniesh Paul reached the late actor's residence on Thursday evening to pay their last respects. Others who were spotted by photographers at Sidharth's residence were his Bigg Boss co-contestants Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth and Rahul Mahajan.
'She had gone completely pale': Rahul Mahajan on Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill
Rahul Mahajan, who visited the late Sidharth Shukla’s house on Thursday to pay his last respects, said that the Bigg Boss 13 winner's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill looked devastated. Rahul also met Sidharth’s mother. “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything,” he told Etimes.
Shehnaaz Gill not fine after Sidharth Shukla's death, says her father
Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, has said in a new interview that his daughter is not fine after Sidharth Shukla's death. Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great friendship after their Bigg Boss 13 stint. They were reportedly dating each other. Read the full story here.
Sidharth Shukla first exploded into TV stardom with his work in the show Balika Vadhu (2012), where he essayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar, a District Collector. Over three years, Shukla played the character to overwhelming response, winning multiple awards. Soon after, he landed his first Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014).
Other stars who shared their condolences were Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP,” Salman wrote. Ajay tweeted, “Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth.”
Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He gained more popularity after appearing on and winning the reality show Bigg Boss, season 13. Apart from featuring on TV shows, he has also worked in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.
