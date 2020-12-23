Sidharth Shukla Gets 40 Birthday Bumps from Family as He Rings in 40th Birthday

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla celebrated his 40th birthday on December 12 and his fans have showered the actor with immense love and blessings. While the actor celebrated his special day with family and friends, he earlier did not share any glimpses from the celebration.

On Tuesday, December 22, the handsome hunk took to his social media handle and posted a video from the celebration at his home. What has grabbed the attention is his cute expression when he received 40 birthday bumps. In the video, Sidharth can be seen getting birthday bumps as his sisters and brothers-in-law hold him by his hands and legs. The actor looks super adorable as he said, “Kisne itne khunnas mein maara?” Sharing the video the actor wrote, “I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with you all… so here’s an insight!”

As soon as he shared the clip, his fans have showered reactions on it. Some of them even called the video more entertaining than the entire BB 14 season.

Recently, the actor was hitting the headlines as a video of him was shared online, claiming that Sid was drunk driving and hit a man. However, it was revealed that Sidharth was actually helping his brother-in-law, who was being harassed by some goons. The actor even got the goons arrested.

After a week of the incident, the actor spoke about the accusations and told ETimes that It’s really sad that a person has gone out to help someone and they portray him out to be the wrong one. He added that it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy in shooting for his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3, produced by Ekta Kapoor. He will be seen romancing Sonia Rathee in the series. Sidharth also turned director for the series.