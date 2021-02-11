Sidharth Shukla Gets Emotional As He Wishes to Erase This Day from the Calendar, Know Why

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and one of the most desirable actors of the TV industry, has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the viewers through his acting talent and charm. However, the actor looked a bit sad on Thursday, February 11 as he took to his Twitter account to post a tweet saying that he sometimes wishes that he could erase the particular date from the calendar.

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...!— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

Within a few hours of the tweet, the post went viral and his fans and friends started commenting on the post to console the actor. Till now, the tweet has 3.8k comments and 18.8k likes.

People are speculating that the actor is sad because he had lost his father on this day. The actor lost his father 15 years ago. However, Sidharth has been very vocal about his strong connection with his family and shares a lovely bond with his mother, who is always there to support him.

Sidharth is very active on social media platforms and keeps sharing his thoughts and emotions with his fans. Recently, the actor has hit one million followers on Twitter. He joined the micro-blogging site in 2013 and thanked all his fans for their love and support and tweeted congratulations to everyone for becoming a 1M strong together. He further said that joining Twitter was one of his best decisions as he connected to his fans via the platform.

Woohoo congratulations everyone we are 1M strong ... thank you fr supporting me & choosing to follow me ... joining Twitter was one of my best decisions as I connected 2 u all ..feels good to see that the first few who followed are still around ... thank u... love n luck 2 all ❤️— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 31, 2021

The actor was one of the top entertainers of Bigg Boss season 13 and was known for his constant fights and for sharing romantic chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth made his acting debut on the small screen in 2008 with the show, Babul ka Aangann. But, became popular from the 2012 TV show Balika Vadhu. He was also seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actor will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3.