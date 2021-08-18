Sidharth Shukla Gets Possessive As Shehnaaz Gill Romances With Dance Deewane 3 Contestant

The popular Bigg Boss 13 jodi of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen as a guest couple in the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. The couple recently made their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. In the ‘Love Special’ episode of the reality dance show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will cast their magic once again on your TV screens. There is no debate that the two, whenever together, always set the internet frenzy. There have been rumors that they have been dating, but both actors have always denied it. Though, their friends and co-stars never refrain from teasing them. Their entry during the Sunday episode in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, grabbed headlines and social media attention.

Now, the adorable duo has been invited as guests in the coming weekend on Dance Deewane 3. The promo shared by the channel via its official social media page features Shehnaaz performing a romantic dance with one of the contestants of the show. The two were dancing on the song Pehli Nazar Meinfrom the movie Race, sung in the melodies voice of Atif Aslam. While dancing with the entertainment queen, Piyush Gurbhele teases Sidharth, which makes him jealous.

A post shared by ColorsTV

Piyush’s teasing leaves everyone in splits including the judges, especially Madhuri Dixit Nene. However, after the dance, when Shehnaaz kisses Piyush’ hands, Sidharth gets possessive and gets up from his seat. He says, “Terko maine sikhaya or tu meri dost ko leke chala gaya. (I have thought you and you have taken away my friend).” Putting end to the little dance chemistry, Sidharth goes on the stage and brings her back on the seat.

SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and are desperately waiting to watch the ‘love special’ episode. While talking about Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri who had been missing from the past few episodes recently returned on the show. The actress was seen in the Independence Day special episode aired on August 15. In the episode, India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeared as a guest on the show. Chanu had won a silver medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

