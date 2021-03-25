Sidharth Shukla Has the Sweetest Request to Teachers During Exam Season

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is an active social media user. He is often seen engaging with fans for fun exchanges across various platforms. In his latest tweet, the actor shared a special message given its exam season in the country. Taking to his Twitter account, he wished luck to the students who are appearing for exams or going for interviews or filing projects. He remembered his own days as a student to make a special request to teachers who check the examination papers.

Sidharth took to Twitter and said that his best wishes are with everyone who will be appearing for exams. He added that he hopes they all do well and make everyone proud.

To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud ❤️— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2021

In response to his tweet, a user of the micro-blogging site, who seems to be a teacher, requested him to wish them (teachers) who set papers, check student’s projects and take online lectures. She also called Sidharth a nice man and said they all love him.

And please wish us also who are setting papers checking their projects taking online lectures…. sidharth you are such a nice man…we all love you…— Dr Anju (@bohra_anju) March 23, 2021

Sidharth replied to the teacher’s tweet by requesting her to be kind and lenient while checking and setting exam papers. He said the student in him remembers his long-forgotten days.

Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days 😜🙏🏻— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2021

Last week, Sidharth spoke about how he felt as a student during his school days. He mentioned that a thought usually crosses his mind when he used to be in school. He questioned that when one teacher alone cannot teach all the subjects, then how can they expect one student to learn all the subjects.

Sidharth will perform as a part of special Holi celebration, Rang Barse 2021, on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 14’s winner Rubina Dilaik will also join the actor to take over the stage dancing on popular Holi numbers to mark the occassion. The show will air March 27 at 7 pm.