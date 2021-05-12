movies

Sidharth Shukla Helps Fan’s Mother in Need of Oxygen Cylinder

Sidharth Shukla gained immense popularity with Bigg Boss 13. He enjoys a fan-following of 3.4 M on Instagram.

Sidharth Shukla recently helped a fan get an oxygen cylinder for his mother who had contracted Covid-19, winning hearts of fans.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the country with thousands succumbing to the virus on a daily basis. On top of this, the crumbling health infrastructure has added to the problem of patients as hospitals are facing a huge shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen supply.

While the governments are trying to deal with the problem, many people, including celebrities have come forward to help others on their level during these trying times. Recently, television actor Sidharth Shukla became another celebrity to have helped out a fan by providing an oxygen cylinder to his mother.

One of Sidharth’s fan contacted him on Twitter, requesting him to arrange an oxygen cylinder for his mother who was battling Covid-19 and was in dire need of oxygen. The boy also shared a photograph of a doctor’s prescription along with his phone number and location, i.e., Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar. The star was quick to respond to the tweet and assured him of getting the help delivered if he has any “source” in the area.

Without wasting any time, Sidharth and his team sprang into action and managed in fulfilling the medical requirement of his fan’s mother. The boy then took to the microblogging site to offer gratitude to Bigg Boss 13 winner. He also posted a picture of the oxygen cylinder procured by him with the help of Sidharth’s team.

Following this Twitter interaction, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s followers showered him with love, flooding his comment section with heart emojis and praised him for the good deed and humble nature.

Sidharth is known for his helping nature. In the past too, he has asked his fans to treat people nicely and to help them in times of need. Recently, he had also tweeted against the politicising of the pandemic situation.

first published:May 12, 2021, 19:36 IST