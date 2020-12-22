Sidharth Shukla Hugs Shehnaaz Gill in 'Shona Shona' BTS Video and Leaves Her Blushing

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's crackling chemistry never fails to impress fans. The two always get an overwhelming response from their admirers even for their behind-the-scenes fun. Now, SidNaaz shippers are currently drooling over a BTS video from the duo's most recently released music video 'Shona Shona'. In the video, Sidharth can be seen hugging Shehnaaz as they appear to whisper something. The video is being loved by Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans on social media.

'Shona Shona' is sung by Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. Sidharth plays a man smitten by Shehnaaz’s beauty and compares her to Lady Gaga, himself to a dacoit as he follows her to a marketplace and on a train. Tony also makes colourful appearances in the song. Talking about his experience working with Shehnaaz and their frequent collaborations, Sidharth earlier told Indian Express, "I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together."

Previously, Shehnaaz and Sidharth have starred together in music videos for Bhula Dunga and Baarish. They first met on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The two came close on the show and Shehnaaz even declared her love for Sidharth on the show. Sidharth will next be seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3.