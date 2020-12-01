Sidharth Shukla is Confused About the Year, Wonders 'Where Did the Year Go'
Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla is confused about how and where the year went, going by his new social media post. Sidharth has shared a couple of close-up shots on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt and a black watch. The actor plays with his hair in the image.
"Hello December ! But wait... where did the year go," Sidharth captioned the image.
Recently, actor's fan inked his name on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to him. Sidharth will be celebrating his birthday on December 12. The fan shared pictures of tattoo and captioned it, "@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you #SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG (sic)."
Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside his former Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song is by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar titled Shona Shona.
Sidharth was also recently seen as a Toofani Senior on season 14 of Bigg Boss. He was seen inside the house alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.