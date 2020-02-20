Sidharth Shukla is Most Tweeted About Celeb, Neetu Kapoor Nails 'TikTok Thingy' with Granddaughter

Sidharth Shukla was not the only most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss 13, but also the most tweeted-about personality from the recently concluded reality show. According to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show's finale (February 15).

Read: Bigg Boss 13 a Hit on Digital Platform and Sidharth Shukla is Most Tweeted About Celeb Followed by Asim Riaz

Neetu Kapoor has taken the internet by storm after posting a video clip in which she and her granddaughter can be seen nailing the 'TikTok thingy'. In a post that she has shared on Instagram, the doting grandmum can be seen copying some moves that are being done by her granddaughter Samara, daughter of Ridhima Kapoor Sahni.

Read: Neetu Kapoor Nails ‘TikTok Thingy’ with Granddaughter, Wins Hearts Online

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and politician Talasani Srinivas Yadav unveiled the statue of late actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala on her 74th birth anniversary on Thursday. Nirmala was the stepmother of Mahesh Babu. The veteran actress had starred in over 200 films, besides directing 44 in over three decades.

Read: Stepson Mahesh Babu Unveils Statue of Telugu Actress Vijaya Nirmala on Her Birth Anniversary

Hrithik Roshan has shared his photo from Dabboo Ratnani's recently launched calendar. Fans of the actor must be really happy to see him at his fittest best, but Hrithik himself is feeling nostalgic about his abs after looking at his photo. Hinting at the fact that he is currently not in that great a shape, the 46-year-old wrote a parody to Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues from Silsila - "Main aur meri tanhai."

Read: Hrithik Roshan Writes Hilarious Ode to His Absent Abs with Photo From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

South superstar Allu Arjun's latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo became an instant hit on release, and the a song from the film, Botta Bomma, has become a blockbuster on TikTok. On the short video-making platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

Read: Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster

Follow @News18Movies for more