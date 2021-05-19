Sidharth Shukla Looks Intense in New Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser

Popular TV actor Siddharth Shukla will soon be seen in ALT Balaji and MX Player’s upcoming show Broken but Beautiful Season 3. In the show, he has been paired opposite Sonia Rathee. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has taken to Instagram to share a small snippet from his upcoming project. The show directed by Priyanka Ghose shows Siddharth as an angry young man. His character in the show is named Agastya Rao, who is a writer and director.

The plot revolves around Agastya and Rumi Desai, a scriptwriter played by Sonia. From the looks of the trailer and snippets shared on social media, it is safe to assume that the show is basically a story of lost love. From the clip which Siddharth has shared on Tuesday, one can easily predict that Broken but Beautiful Season 3 is very heavy on emotion and will cover a range of ups and downs of Agastya and Rumi’s love story.

Broken but Beautiful Season 3 also marks the actor’s debut in the digital space. Before this, he was seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss and has acted in serials like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The show will start streaming on May 29 on both ALT Balaji and MX Player. His fans have also dropped encouraging comments on his Instagram post. A person wrote, “Agastya ka aggression I'm loving it," another added, “Can't wait. Agastya is so intense,"a different user mentioned, “Rumi and Agastya…..woha.”

The official trailer of the show was released on May 16. Ever since the clip has been released, audiences have expressed their excitement for the show. The trailer too has gone viral on all social media including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In fact, it has already crossed the million mark on YouTube alone.

Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey had played the lead roles in Season 1 and Season 2 of the show. They will also be seen playing a short role in this season as well.

