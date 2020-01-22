Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sidharth Shukla Loses Cool, Asks Bigg Boss 'What Would be the Consequences If I Beat Asim Up?'

Bigg Boss warns Asim to sit in elite club room and Sidharth to sit in bed room until next announcement.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla Loses Cool, Asks Bigg Boss 'What Would be the Consequences If I Beat Asim Up?'
Bigg Boss warns Asim to sit in elite club room and Sidharth to sit in bed room until next announcement.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz once again got into a verbal spat. The fight occurred during the second round of BB Elite task for which former Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan had come on the show.

Asim asked Sidharth to hold on until the task is over and Hina leaves the house. But, Sidharth didn't let go of the fight. Seeing the situation getting out of control, Bigg Boss called them in the confession room and warned them of severe consequences.

Asim agreed to Bigg Boss and stepped out of the confession room, whereas Sidharth asked Bigg Boss, "What if I beat him up, what would be the consequences?" As Sidharth doesn’t come out of the confession room, Asim re-enters the room and asks Bigg Boss to give Sidharth some anger management therapy. Bigg Boss annoyingly tells him that no one has asked for his suggestion and asks him to sit in the Elite club room until next announcement.

During the conversation, Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that it might look like "I am mad but I am not." Bigg Boss asks him to not talk to Asim at all.

