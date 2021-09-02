Sidharth Shukla: Most Memorable Moments of His Journey in Bigg Boss 13 and 14

It turned out to be an unfortunate day on Thursday for fans of Sidharth Shukla as the actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. The 40-year-old actor was scaling high on the career graph ever since he appeared in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13, probably the biggest success story in the reality show so far. Before the show happened, Sidharth was mostly known to the audience as the guy from Balika Vadhu and the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His angry outbursts, good looks made him a fan favourite and did not waver his popularity. After his big win, he kept up the momentum with a few music videos, reality shows and a web series debut. As we bid him adieu, here’s a recap of his most memorable moments from his journey with Bigg Boss from both the seasons.

1. The one thing that made him popular on the show was his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Since the first few weeks in the house, a hint of romance between him and Shehnaaz was noticed. The duo went on to become fan’s most favourite pair during the show. The duo had their admirers rooting for them, long after the show came to an end. The video shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz after an argument. The actress tried to surprise him by placing flowers on his bed when he was napping. However, Sidharth noticed while she was doing it, and pulled her close to hug her tightly.

2. The duo spent a lot of time together in the house, sharing some of the closest moments. From being possessive about Sidharth, to making him smile at unexpected times, Shehnaaz left no stone unturned to express her affection for the actor. Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared several sweet instances. One such time was when Shehnaaz stepped over his toe. Sidharth jokingly asked her if she wants to keep him under her feet. Shehnaaz quickly answered, saying she will keep him ‘as her crown’.

3. Sidharth appeared for the 14th season as one of the ‘toofani seniors’. During one of the immunity tasks on the show, he asked fellow toofani senior Gauahar Khan not to touch him. He trended big time after his statement. “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home," the actor said to Gauahar. Sidharth’s comment left fans wondering if he was talking about Shehnaaz.

4. During the 13th season, Sidharth had major encounters with actress Rashami Desai. Their conflicts and patch-ups grabbed headlines for the major part in the show’s run. From making nasty comments on each other to fighting like cats and dogs to caring in bits and pieces, Rashami and Sidharth saw it all. However, they gave their fans a treat by recreating their Dil Se Dil Tak moment on the show.

5. The arch rivals vowed fans on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. The duo gave a dance performance on the song Ang Laga De from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and left everyone stunned.

6. The popular television heartthrob emerged as the winner by defeating Asim Riaz. While many were unhappy with the results, given the actor’s show of temperament throughout the season, but he was clearly a popular choice.

7. Recently, he appeared on the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ of Bigg Boss OTT.

The duo won hearts with their love and chemistry, and some romantic answers from Shehnaaz to host Karan Johar.

