Sidharth Shukla Names 3 Most Special Ladies In His Life; Shehnaaz Gill, Are You Listening?

The Bigg Boss 13 winner was in conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their new show 'Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla love life has been in the news ever since his stint in the reality show. The actor has now revealed top three special ladies in his life.

Sidharth connected with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's for their new show, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine over a video call. The trio was sharing interesting anecdotes about their quarantine routine. During the conversation, Sidharth was asked to name the three most special ladies in his life.

While fans were expecting his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's name, Sidharth played smart. Without taking much time, he named the three special people as Bharti, his mom and his two sisters. Later Bharti joked how Shehnaaz's name was not in the list and mimicked her.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, deemed as a couple on the show, garnered lot of love because of their chemistry during the tenure of the show. Fans also created various clubs and pages on their names, calling them #Sidnaaz.

Recently, the duo also came together to shoot a music video titled Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval. The song crossed 51 million views in 20 days.

Later during Bharti's talk show, Sidharth was asked to go blindfold and play a game where he had to go around and guess what was kept where. The Balika Vadhu actor won the challenge.

