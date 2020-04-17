Sidharth Shukla Names 3 Special Ladies In His Life, Anushka Sharma Gives Virat on Field Experience at Home

Sidharth Shukla connected with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's for their new show, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine over a video call. During the conversation, Sidharth was asked to name the three most special ladies in his life. While fans were expecting his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's name, Sidharth named Bharti, his mom and his two sisters.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Names 3 Most Special Ladies In His Life; Shehnaaz Gill, Are You Listening?

While Virat Kohli can't go to the grounds to play, wife Anushka Sharma is doing her best to bring in some on field experience for him at home. In a hilarious video shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the actress is seen imitating a fan asking the Indian cricket team skipper to hit a boundary.

Read: 'Aye Kohli Chauka Maar Naa': Anushka Sharma Gives Virat on Field Experience at Home, Watch Video

Actress Raveena Tandon took a jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding in Karnataka, which allegedly broke a number of coronavirus lockdown rules. Actor Nikhil, who is the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse on Friday.

Read: 'Wonder What was Served in Buffet': Raveena Tandon Takes Jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding

Actor Chris Hemsworth found shooting in India "overwhelming" because of the positivity and enthusiasm that he experienced while filming the upcoming Netflix film Extraction in the country. "I loved shooting in India. The people were incredible. I didn't realise how popular the Marvel films were in India. So that was, at times, overwhelming," Hemsworth told IANS.

Read: I Didn't Realise How Popular Marvel Films Were In India, Says Thor Star Chris Hemsworth

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations, which even led to wild rumours of their breakup. Now if a report in The Times of India is to be believed, Ranbir was indeed a part of Alia's birthday celebrations and even baked a cake for his ladylove.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Was Indeed A Part of Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations, Even Baked A Cake For Her

Follow @News18Movies for more