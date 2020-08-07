Sidharth Shukla On Resuming Work: Had My Apprehensions Because My Mom is at Home

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who was last in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, also featuring Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, recently talked about the experience of shooting during pandemic.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said, “To be very honest, I had my apprehensions because my mom is at home and she is in that vulnerable category. Hence, I thought several times before giving a nod because I didn’t want to, despite taking all precautions, bring something home and pass it on to my family. However, I also knew that my audience has been waiting to see and so I told myself to think positively, take utmost precautions and go ahead.”

Earlier, Sidharth featured in another music video titled Bhula Dunga, with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth said, “I am honestly enjoying it a lot, as music videos allow an actor to step into the shoes of various characters in a short span of time.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth emerged as the winner and Shehnaaz came out as a finalist.

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz came together to do an Instagram live session with their fans. During the session, they addressed many things including the huge fanbase of 'SidNaaz' and also the war of words that often occur between their respective fan clubs on social media.