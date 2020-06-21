Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Allegations That Bigg Boss 13 Was Biased In His Favour

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 by beating out Asim Riaz in the finale. Both these contestants were extremely strong contenders with a huge fan-base. However, many people, including fans of Asim alleged that the show had been rigged to make Sidharth the winner.

Sidharth, who has appeared in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu opened up about these allegations. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama he said, "I really would not know, some really upset people must have said. But that’s all good and that doesn't make a difference. I have been through the journey. There are some people who feel bad about it. Everybody has their section of people out there rooting and vouching for someone. So when the person they are rooting for does not win they come up with things like these. But they are completely baseless, but I know there are facts that go into this and once you know, it is fine.”

Sidharth also said that he had no idea he will be getting so much support when he entered the Bigg Boss house. The actor's popularity has only soared since the show's end.

Asim too had previously quashed rumours of the show being biased in favour of Sidharth. He had told a news channel that the reason that he had reached so far was due to audience's love, which was also the reason Sidharth won.

Follow @News18Movies for more