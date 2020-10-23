Sidharth Shukla Opens up on 'Surprising and Amazing Bond' with Hina and Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14
After his exit from Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to share about his surprising and amazing bond with Hina and Gauahar Khan.
Sidharth Shukla is out of the Bigg Boss 14 House after his two week stint in the 14th season of the reality show. He shared a tweet thanking his fans and also about sharing space with other seniors.
Apparently, what has been more interesting than the freshers and the new season of Bigg Boss was bringing -- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan -- three of the most powerful and level headed contestants of all times on the show together.
Loyal viewers were in for a surprise when they saw a different avatar of their favourite contestants. They were mentoring, eating their meals together, would spend time goofing with each other. It was a cherry on the cake to see them bond well. However, the task right before the exit of the seniors did create a difference of opinion between them.
Post their exit from the show, apparently, Hina and Gauahar followed him on a photo sharing app and also put out tweets. Sidharth, known for his wit and calling a spade a spade put out another tweeted about his surprise bonding with the two actresses on the show.
He wrote, 'Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very skeptical about our bonding but I surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan.'
Sidharth bowled over his fans with his different funny side this time and was caught in candid moments with his fellow seniors and also freshers.