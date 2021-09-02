Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40; Rashami Desai, Sunil Grover Join Others in Mourning Loss

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise. Actor Rashami Desai, who was his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, left a broken heart emoji on her official Twitter handle.

💔— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021

Actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Bollywood actor Manoj Baypayee, too, was shocked at the news. “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! Folded handsFolded hands No yaar !!!!," he wrote.

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Varun Sood paid his condolences. Sharing a picture of Sidharth, he wrote, “Still can’t believe it! RIP

@sidharth_shukla. Gone too soon."

Karan Kundra took to Instagram to write, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Vineet Kumar Singh wrote, “Shocking!! Gone too soon. May your soul rest in peace Folded hands #SidharthShukla."

Shocking!! Gone too soon.May your soul rest in peace 🙏#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/S4HQxAJwIH— Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) September 2, 2021

Several Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur, Chitrangada Singh and others took to social media to remember the actor.

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Shocking News about actor #SiddharthShukla's demise. Such a hard working and talented actor gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family and dear ones. #OmShanti 🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 2, 2021

I have no words 2 say about this! #SidharthShukla demise is unexpectedly shocking. May God bless his family with the strength to bear the loss. #RIP Sidharth🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyy3CkZyDh— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) September 2, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news….— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021

Another reminder of how fragile life is.Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

Omg ! Can’t believe this news ! Still hoping it’s not true ! So successful and hardworking, too young to go. https://t.co/qoljt4GmiC— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 2, 2021

He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

