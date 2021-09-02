CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40; Rashami Desai, Sunil Grover Join Others in Mourning Loss
3-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40; Rashami Desai, Sunil Grover Join Others in Mourning Loss

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular television actor Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning, as per reports.

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise. Actor Rashami Desai, who was his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, left a broken heart emoji on her official Twitter handle.

Actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

Bollywood actor Manoj Baypayee, too, was shocked at the news. “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! Folded handsFolded hands No yaar !!!!," he wrote.

Varun Sood paid his condolences. Sharing a picture of Sidharth, he wrote, “Still can’t believe it! RIP

@sidharth_shukla. Gone too soon."

Karan Kundra took to Instagram to write, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Vineet Kumar Singh wrote, “Shocking!! Gone too soon. May your soul rest in peace Folded hands #SidharthShukla."

Several Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur, Chitrangada Singh and others took to social media to remember the actor.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

first published:September 02, 2021, 12:02 IST