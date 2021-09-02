Sidharth Shukla Passes Away; Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine,' Switches Off Phone

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial Balika Vadhu, died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was “brought dead" in the morning.

Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The director of the show, Malav Rajda, remains quite active on social media. He shares the pictures from the sets of the show and always finds a reason to interact with the fans. In his latest post, Rajda has shared a series of pictures with his wife. In the first picture, the director says he is explaining the scene to her. The second pictures shows the two standing together and the Rajda says here he is explaining, “yahan meri chalti hai (I rule here)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Malav Rajda Shows How He Directs Scene of Wife Priya Ahuja

Being one of the most record-breaking bands in the world means holding several Guinness World Records, and for BTS, creating new records is something that they often do. On Thursday, Guinness World Records announced that it is welcoming 23 records created by the South Korean septet to its Hall of Fame in 2022. The band is often credited with breaking the glass ceiling for artists from Asia, with their global dominance of staunch fans known as the Army and talent of creating music that transcends cultural and language barriers.

BTS Registers 23 Records at Guinness World Records’ Hall of Fame

Actress Nia Sharma has got a wild card entry in the show Bigg Boss OTT and she has mingled well with all the other contestants of the show. She is behaving like a boss lady in the Big Boss house. Actress Shamita Shetty, who has been an inmate of the house since the beginning of the show, too tried to know from Nia about the situation outside. It is obvious that she wanted to know about her sister Shilpa Shetty who is facing problems after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case.

Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s What Shamita Shetty Wants to Know From Nia Sharma About Sister Shilpa Shetty

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were one of the most loved pairs of the film industry. Their fans dubbed them as SidNaaz and their hashtags went viral on social media every now and then. After news of Sidharth’s death due to a sudden heart attack, the film industry was left in utter disbelief. Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh has said that she ‘is not fine’ after the death of Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill ‘Not Fine’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Says Her Father

