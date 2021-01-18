Sidharth Shukla Praises Gauahar Khan’s Performance in Tandav, Calls Her Character Witty and Critical

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all praises for Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan for her performance in the newly released web series Tandav. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself watching the Amazon Prime web series Tandav. He praised the show as well as Gauahar’s performance in it. Sidharth wittyly wrote that he has watched 3 episodes of Tandav on Prime last night and his mind is doing Tandav since then.

Calling the series a well written show with a gripping story-line, he wrote, “@GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance”.

Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance. pic.twitter.com/DwKItwNJoE — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 15, 2021

Gauahar who played the role of Maithili Sharan, the cunning secretary of Anuradha Kishore played by Dimple Kapadia, seems to be quite elated with Sidharth’s response as she retweeted his post and thanked him.

Tandav is a political thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The show has a total of nine-episodes that takes viewers inside the corridors of power and politics. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The series is written by Article 15 fame Gaurav Solanki. It has been released on Amazon Prime on January 15.

Gauahar and Sidharth have also been seen together in Bigg Boss 14 as they have entered the show as Toofani Seniors along with Hina Khan. While Sidharth and Gauahar had some heated arguments during the show, the duo seems to share a different bond outside the show.

Meanwhile, Gauahar seems to be on cloud nine as her Tandav is getting good response from the audience. She has been seen sharing stills from the show on her social media handle. Taking to her instagram, the actress shared a poster of the series featuring her and Dimple. Sharing the picture she also urges her fans to watch Tandav.