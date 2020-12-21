Sidharth Shukla Questions Viral Video That Claimed He Beat Up A Poor Man

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said that he was falsely accused of drink driving and beating a poor man, in a video that went viral on his birthday night.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification.”

The actor added it’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they portrayed you as the wrong one. He also said that a major part of the media got it right and went on to see the videos the following day and put out correct information.

He said, “It’s not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it’s turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay.”

The clip was shared by a YouTube channel, in which a passerby was heard accusing the actor of beating up a poor guy for no reason. The passerby had also claimed in the video that Sidharth was drink driving.