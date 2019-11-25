Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai Romance in Pool, Nick Jonas Posts Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been staunch enemies in Bigg Boss 13. Since day one, the two have been fighting with each other, hurling abuses and taunts. However, in a new promo video, the two can be seen romancing with each other inside the house.

“Gonna tell my kids…” is the latest meme trend going around on the internet. This catchphrase is being used by meme-makers to hilariously rewrite history with their own experience from the present times. 27-year-old singer Nick Jonas, however, took an emotional turn in this meme game, to pen down a heartfelt note for his brothers.

Actress Mahhi Vij, who recently welcomed her first baby, Tara, with husband Jay Bhanushali, shared a picture with Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. She was trolled for her post baby weight gain, but Mahhi shot back with a savage reply.

Taapsee Pannu was speaking at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI) in the session called Women in Lead, hosted by a Doordarshan anchor. A video is now doing rounds on social media in which Taapsee is asked by someone in attendance to speak in Hindi, and the actress had the perfect comeback.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the latest actors rumored to be dating each other after they have been papped together at several events and dinner outings. Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror mentions that the Bharat actress and the Uri actor have plans for a New Year's Eve getaway.

