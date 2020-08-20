MOVIES

Sidharth Shukla Reaches Out to Covid-19 Patient, Helps Them in Securing Hospital Bed

Sidharth Shukla trended on social media recently as he reached out to a fan whose father was infected with coronavirus and looked for a hospital bed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently earned praise on social media for helping out a fan by securing a hospital bed for their Covid-19 positive father.

Sidharth's fan made an appeal to him on Twitter by writing about her virus infected father, "Dear

@sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please (sic)."

They continued, "My father was at a quarantine center because of symptoms today his reports came positive & he uas started having severe breathing problems i don't want anything just there is a bed availability problem there & brahmakumaris hosp is nearest pleas @sidharth_shukla if u can help (sic)." The tweet was quickly circulated among many of Sidharth's fan clubs and finally grabbed his attention.

In response, Sidharth wrote, "Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you (sic)."

Later, Sidharth also informed his fans that the woman's father has already secured help and got admitted to another hospital for coronavirus treatment. "Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him (sic)," wrote Sidharth in his tweet.

Sidharth's fans were impressed by his gesture for the woman and her father and trended #ProudOfYouSidharth on social media. Take a look at some reactions with the viral hashtag.

Sidharth was last seen in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video with Neha Sharma.

