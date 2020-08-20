Sidharth Shukla Reaches Out to Covid-19 Patient, Helps Them in Securing Hospital Bed

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently earned praise on social media for helping out a fan by securing a hospital bed for their Covid-19 positive father.

Sidharth's fan made an appeal to him on Twitter by writing about her virus infected father, "Dear

@sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please (sic)."

They continued, "My father was at a quarantine center because of symptoms today his reports came positive & he uas started having severe breathing problems i don't want anything just there is a bed availability problem there & brahmakumaris hosp is nearest pleas @sidharth_shukla if u can help (sic)." The tweet was quickly circulated among many of Sidharth's fan clubs and finally grabbed his attention.

My father was at a quarantine center because of symptoms today his reports came positive & he uas started having severe breathing problems i don't want anything just there is a bed availability problem there & brahmakumaris hosp is nearest pleas @sidharth_shukla if u can help — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

In response, Sidharth wrote, "Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you (sic)."

Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Later, Sidharth also informed his fans that the woman's father has already secured help and got admitted to another hospital for coronavirus treatment. "Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him (sic)," wrote Sidharth in his tweet.

Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him.. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Sidharth's fans were impressed by his gesture for the woman and her father and trended #ProudOfYouSidharth on social media. Take a look at some reactions with the viral hashtag.

Finally The king 👑 🙌 Is Trending On the Top Spot After A Heroic Act👏 We Are #ProudOfYouSidharth #SidharthShukIa#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/CJz71Fb5o6 — 💙SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC💙 (@SID_LOVERR) August 19, 2020

I am so happy my ideol so help full #ProudOfYouSidharth pic.twitter.com/0F6uyEnRf2 — brad pit (@cr7sidherats) August 19, 2020

There might be thousand of reasons to cry n fight over here; bt u alwys make sure u r here with atleast one reason to put smiles on our face, to lift up our mood, to spread love.@sidharth_shukla bhai, jaise ho hmesha vaise hi rehna. Humien aise hi pasand ho!#ProudOfYouSidharth — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) August 19, 2020

@sidharth_shukla stood up with me & looked out for me like my elder brother like my own family❤️ & i am #ProudOfYouSidharthThank you — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

My father was at a quarantine center because of symptoms today his reports came positive & he uas started having severe breathing problems i don't want anything just there is a bed availability problem there & brahmakumaris hosp is nearest pleas @sidharth_shukla if u can help — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

Sidharth was last seen in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video with Neha Sharma.