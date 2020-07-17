Sidharth Shukla Has A Strange Reaction To Shehnaaz Gill-Tony Kakkar's Track 'Kurta Pajama'

Shehnaaz Gill has launched her latest music video with Tony Kakkar, titled Kurta Pajama. The song has been trending on social media ever since it has released and Shehnaaz's style and glamour is wooing fans all over, even her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Responding to the peppy track Kurta Pajama, Sidharth said that he cannot get it out of his head and is hooked on to it. "Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala .... (sic)," wrote Sidharth appreciating the new track featuring Shehnaaz.

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....😋😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

As for Kurta Pajama, the new song has been composed, sung and written by Tony. It is a foot-tapping Punjabi dance number which has already garnered more than 1.2 million views on YouTube on Desi Music Factory's official channel.

Shehnaaz was last seen in music video Bhula Dunga alongside Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth. The song became a massive hit and has more than 74 million views and counting on YouTube. #SidNaaz chemistry in the romantic track was loved by fans as they wish for them to reunite on screen for an upcoming collaboration sooner than later.

Do you also wish to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz work on another project soon?